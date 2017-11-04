Maynilad offers free septic tank cleaning

Customers of West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) can avail themselves of its free septic tank cleaning services this month.

Maynilad said on Friday it is providing desludging services at no cost to all their residential and semi-business customers in selected parts of the cities of Caloocan, Makati, Malabon, Manila, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Parañaque, Quezon, and Valenzuela and in the province of Cavite.

The cleaning service, which costs about P3,000 per truck, covers those residing in Barangays 20-23, 160-167, and 170 in Caloocan City; Palanan and San Isidro in Makati City; Acacia, Potrero, Tinajeros, and Tugatog in Malabon City; 587-636 in Sampaloc, Manila; North Bay Boulevard-South, San Rafael Village, and Tanza in Navotas City; Baesa, Bahay Toro, Payatas, Santa Monica, Sauyo, Talipapa, and Tandang Sora in Quezon City; and Gen. T. De Leon and Ugong in Valenzuela City.

It also includes customers living in Cupang, Putatan, and Tunasan in Muntinlupa City; BF Homes, Don Bosco, Merville, Multinational Village, and Sun Valley in Parañaque City; and Queens Row Central, Queens Row East, and Queens Row West in Bacoor, Cavite.

“Maynilad’s sanitation program is part of the effort to lessen pollution loading into our river systems,” Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito Fernandez said.

Those who want to avail themselves of the septic tank cleaning service may call the Maynilad Hotline 1626.

Maynilad, which has installed 15 kilometers (km) of water pipes as of the first half of the year, is the country’s largest private concessionaire in terms of customer base.

The water service provider has earmarked P5 billion for wastewater management projects.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) tapped Maynilad to supply water in the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, composed of the cities of Manila (certain portions), Quezon City (certain portions), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon all in Metro Manila.

It also services Cavite City as well as the cities of Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario in Cavite.