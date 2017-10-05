Maynilad offers free septic tank cleaning

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. is offering free septic tank cleaning services to its customers in Metro Manila this month.

Maynilad on Wednesday said it will provide desludging service at no cost to its residential and semi-business customers in the cities of Caloocan, Makati, Malabon, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Parañaque, Quezon and Valenzuela and in Bacoor, Cavite.

The free service covers those residing in Barangays 20-23, 160-164, and 170 in Caloocan; Palanan and San Isidro in Makati; Acacia, Potrero, and Tinajeros in Malabon; North Bay Boulevard-South in Navotas; Baesa, Bahay Toro, Payatas, Santa Monica, Sauyo, Talipapa, and Tandang Sora in Quezon City; and Gen. T. De Leon and Ugong in Valenzuela.

It also includes customers living in Cupang, Putatan, and Tunasan in Muntinlupa; BF Homes, Don Bosco, Merville, Multinational Village, and Sun Valley in Parañaque; and Queens Row Central, Queens Row East, and Queens Row West in Bacoor, Cavite.

Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito Fernandez said the water provider’s sanitation program is part of their effort to reduce pollution loading into our river systems.

Those who want to avail themselves of the septic tank cleaning service may call the Maynilad Hotline 1626.

Earlier, Maynilad announced that it had allocated P84.7 million to fully automate its 15 sewage treatment plants (STPs) and 13 wastewater pumping stations in Quezon City to improve operational efficiency and improve service delivery.

Last month, the firm set aside P293 million for a pipe-laying project in Cavite, which would connect about 23,000 new customers to their water distribution network.

For this year, the company earmarked P5 billion for “wastewater management projects that will increase sewerage coverage and maintain compliance with environmental standards.”