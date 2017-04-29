Maynilad opens new reservoir for Caloocan

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services (Maynilad) has started operating a new reservoir to enhance water pressure for North Caloocan customers.

The new P435-million facility, located in front of Sacred Heart Village in Barangay Greater Lagro, Quezon City can store up to 50 million liters of water, enabling Maynilad to increase water pressure from 7 psi (pounds per square inch) to 16 psi for more than 40,000 households in nine barangays in North Caloocan.

At 16 psi, water supply can reach the third floor a house or establishment even without a pump.

Among the areas that will benefit from improved water pressure are Bagong Silang, Amparo, Mountain Heights, Victory Subdivision, Pangarap Subdivision, Adeline, St. Joseph, Barracks, Tala, Malaria and Central Leprosarium.

The new reservoir enabled Maynilad to extend water availability to 24 hours in the elevated areas of Barangays Adeline and Mountain Heights.

The Sacred Heart Reservoir, which began operations last March, is expected to support Maynilad’s bid to connect about 4,800 new water service accounts in North Caloocan this year.

Maynilad now has 30 strategic reservoirs throughout its concession area, from seven in 2006 before the company was re-privatized.

Maynilad is investing some P300 million to construct, upgrade and rehabilitate pumping stations and reservoirs this year.

“The construction of additional reservoirs gives Maynilad enhanced flexibility in managing water supply. Besides this new facility in Barangay Sacred Heart, we are set to build two more this year in Muntinlupa and Cavite,” Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez said in a statement.

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base.

Its concession agreement with regulator MWSS covers the cities of Manila (excluding portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana), Quezon (west of San Juan River, West Avenue, EDSA, Congressional, Mindanao Avenue, starting from the Districts of the Holy Spirit and Batasan Hills), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon, as well as the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in Cavite Province.