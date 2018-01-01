Maynilad: P1.5B spent for facilities

MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. spent about P1.5 billion in 2017 for the construction of new pumping stations and reservoirs in Las Piñas, Quezon City and Muntinlupa to improve water supply and services in those areas.

The new facilities have a combined storage capacity of 110 million liters of water, which allowed the West Zone concessionaire to boost water pressure from 7 pounds per square inch (psi) to 16 psi.

At 16 psi, water supply can reach the fourth floor of a house or establishment without installing a booster pump.

This also allowed the water company to deliver potable water to portions of the said areas, which previously had no or little access to water supply.

About 61,000 people residing in the south who still depend on deep wells for their water supply are expected to connect to Maynilad’s distribution network once the new pumping stations and reservoirs become fully operational by the second quarter of 2018.

“In the next five years, we will build more such facilities in Parañaque, Muntinlupa, Quezon City, Bacoor City and Kawit City,” Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito Fernandez said.

To rehabilitate and upgrade existing pumping stations and reservoirs, the company will be investing another P2.2 billion over the next five years.

Maynilad, which currently has 28 pumping stations and 32 reservoirs located in strategic locations across its West Zone concession area, is the Philippines’ largest private water concessionaire in terms of customer base.

The West Zone is composed of the cities of Manila (all but portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana), Quezon City (west of San Juan River, West Avenue, EDSA, Congressional and Mindanao avenues), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon.

It also services those living in the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in the province of Cavite.