Maynilad to raise water rates in January

CUSTOMERS of Maynilad Water Services, Inc. will pay higher rates in 2018, as the company will implement a P0.97 per cubic meter increase effective in January.

Maynilad said in a statement on Friday that the average basic rate adjustment would be equivalent to 2.80 percent of the P34.51/cubic meter average basic charge this year, which represents the Consumer Price Index (CPI) adjustment.

According to the company, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) also granted Maynilad a Foreign Currency Differential Adjustment (FCDA) equivalent to 0.60 percent as applied to the newly approved 2018 Average Basic Charge of P35.48/cu.m. beginning first quarter of 2018.

Those consuming 10 cubic meters or less per month will see their water bills rise by P2.70; those consuming 20 cubic meters every month will see an increase of P10.18; and those consuming 30 cubic meters per month will see their water bills climb by P20.78. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE