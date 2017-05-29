Maynilad to spend P146M for pumping stations upgrade

WEST Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) said it is rehabilitating and upgrading three pumping stations in Manila at a cost of P146 million to ensure water service reliability in the area.

The project involves the refurbishment of several old and defective pumps, which will allow Maynilad to maintain a strong water pressure of 16 psi (pounds per square inch) for more than 53,000 households in Sampaloc, Tondo and Ermita. At 16 psi, water can reach the third storey of a home or establishment.

During the rehabilitation of the said facilities, Maynilad will also install variable frequency drives (VFD) on the refurbished pumps. VFDs regulate the pump operating speed depending on the customers’ level of water consumption, thus making the pumping stations more energy efficient.

Project completion is set by the end of 2017, at which point all three pumping stations will already be fully automated.

“By implementing these facility enhancements, we are able to meet our customers’ increasing water demand while keeping our energy consumption low,” Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez said in a statement over the weekend.

Maynilad currently has 28 pumping stations spread throughout its West Concession area. The company is also investing another P 170 million this year to build one more pumping station in Cavite.

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base. It is the agent and contractor of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) for the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area.

Its concession area covers the cities of Manila (certain portions), Quezon City (certain portions), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon all in Metro Manila; the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in Cavite Province.