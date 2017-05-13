Maynilad to spend P258M to replace old pipes in Cavite

WEST Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) announced on Friday that it is spending P258 million to replace 33 kilometers of leaky pipelines in Kawit and Noveleta in Cavite.

The pipe replacement project will cover 13 barangays (villages) in Kawit and three in Noveleta. Once completed in July 2017, the project will increase water pressure for more than 9,200 households in the area from an average of 7 pounds per square inch (psi) to 16 psi.

The project will also enable Maynilad to connect some 2,000 new customers to its distribution network.

Replacing the 30-year-old secondary and tertiary pipelines will also allow Maynilad to recover some 4.54 million liters of water per day (MLD), which are lost due to leaks. This volume is enough to supply the needs of almost 9,000 households, it said.

“Most of the water pipes in Cavite were laid in the 1980s, so these have to be replaced to ensure our network’s reliability and to protect the water supply against contaminants,” Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez said.

Maynilad earmarked P2.7 billion in 2017 for pipe replacement projects in Quezon City, Navotas, Valenzuela, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas and Cavite.

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines. It is the concessionaire of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) for the West Zone of Greater Manila Area, which is composed of the cities of Manila, Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon; the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in Cavite Province.