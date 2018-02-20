Maynilad to spend over P9B for water projects

WEST Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. is investing more than P9 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure projects this year.

Maynilad said on Monday that about P6.5 billion, or two-thirds of its capital expenditures (capex) for 2018, would be allocated for water infrastructure.

About P2.6 billion of the P6.5 billion budget allocation has been set aside for water sources, operations support, and service expansion programs.

These include “the rehabilitation of water network facilities, upgrade and construction of pumping stations and reservoirs for better supply and pressure management; installation of new primary, secondary and tertiary pipelines for water service expansion; and enhancements on the Common-Purpose Facility, Ipo Dam,” the company said.

Some P3.9 billion has been allotted for water loss recovery or its Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Management program, which covers meter management, leak detection and repair, pipe replacements, and District Metered Area management.

Maynilad has also appropriated about P1.7 billion for wastewater management projects to increase sewerage coverage and maintain network reliability. This amount will be used to build a sewer network for the Sewage Treatment Plants in Las Piñas and Muntinlupa, install new sewer service connections, and maintain their existing sewer network.

The remainder of the 2018 capex will go to its customer service and information program, including the modernization of data management and information systems that will help enhance service delivery.

Maynilad said it will tap local and international bank loans, as well as internally generated funds, to finance its infrastructure investments.

It expects to generate more than 26,000 jobs from its capex program this year.

“Our record investments have contributed significantly to the government’s job generation efforts while also improving water services for our over 9 million customers. We will continue on this track so we can sustain service level improvements in the West Zone,” Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito Fernandez said.

In 2017, Maynilad earmarked some P13.2 billion for its water and wastewater infrastructure projects, of which P8.2 billion was earmarked for water infrastructure projects.

Maynilad, the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base, is majority owned by listed Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) led by Manuel Pangilinan.

It serves as the agent and contractor of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) for the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area and it also serves some cities and towns in Cavite Province.