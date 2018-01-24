Maynilad spends P1.29B to replace old, leaky pipes

MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. shelled out P1.92 billion last year to replace old and leaky pipes in various parts of Metro Manila and Cavite.

The pipe replacement projects, which were done in certain portions of Caloocan, Las Piñas, Manila, Muntinlupa, Quezon City, and Parañaque in Metro Manila as well as in Kawit and Noveleta in Cavite, covered 286 kilometers (km) of pipes in the West Zone concession area.

This allowed Maynilad to recover some 32 million liters per day (MLD) of potable water, which is enough to supply around 55,000 households.

Maynilad said that since its re-privatization in 2007, it has already replaced nearly 2,000 km of old and damaged pipelines.

“This is about 40 percent of the distribution network Maynilad inherited in 2007 that includes the oldest water system in Asia, with some portions dating back to the Spanish era,” it said.

Last year’s pipe replacement projects helped generate some 6,000 jobs, it added.

“Replacing old pipelines was a priority project that enabled us to provide reliable water supply to our customers,” Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito Fernandez said.

He said the water company was aiming to renew 100 percent of its old pipe network by 2023.

Maynilad, which also spent about P1.5 billion in 2017 for the construction of new pumping stations and reservoirs in Las Piñas, Quezon City and Muntinlupa, is the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base.

The company provides water to the cities of Manila (certain portions), Quezon City (certain portions), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon, all in Metro Manila.

It also services the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in Cavite.