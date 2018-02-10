Maynilad spends P260M for leak repairs in 2017

Ayala-led Maynilad Water Services, Inc. said it spent P260 million to repair leaks within its concession area in Metro Manila last year.

Maynilad said in a statement on Friday it plugged a total of 26,792 pipe leaks within the West Zone concessionaire area in 2017, bringing the company’s total leak repairs to 316,757 since its re-privatization in 2007.

Leak repair is under Maynilad’s Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Management Program, which aims to reduce physical and commercial water losses.

The firm has already invested P21.7 billion for its NRW Management Program since 2007, with about P600 million appropriated for leak repair projects.

Other projects under the program are selective pipe replacement, replacement of old water meters, network diagnostics, and establishment of District Metered Area.

“The number of pipe leaks we repair every year has been going down, thanks to our sustained pipe replacement activities. We now focus on diagnosing our primary lines to ensure that leaks in these major pipe systems are also addressed,” Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito Fernandez said.

Fernandez added such undertakings “will help us to further bring down water losses and improve supply management.”

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base.

Last year, the company spent about P1.92 billion to replace old and leaky pipes in various parts of Metro Manila and Cavite, and another P1.5 billion to construct new pumping stations and reservoirs in Las Piñas, Quezon City and Muntinlupa.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) tapped Maynilad to provide water supply to the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, which is composed of the cities of Manila (certain portions), Quezon City (certain portions), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon, all in Metro Manila.

It also services the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in the Cavite Province.