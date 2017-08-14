Maynilad starts collecting higher rates

Maynilad on Sunday announced adjustments to its water rates pursuant to a Foreign Currency Differential Adjustment (FCDA) equivalent to 0.80 percent of the Average Basic Charge of P34.51 per cubic meter (cu.m.), translating to an increase of P0.27 per cu.m. effective August 13.

Customers consuming an average of 10 cu.m. per month or less will see an increase of 13 centavos in their monthly water bill. Those consuming 20 cu.m. per month will pay 48 centavos more, while those consuming 30 cu.m. will have an additional 99 centavos in their monthly bill.

FCDA is a tariff mechanism that assists water concessionaires like Maynilad to pay for its foreign currency-denominated concession fees as an agent and contractor under the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) to improve its service projects.

Maynilad supplies the west zone of Greater Manila, including the cities of Quezon, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon. It also services the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus as well as the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario.

“Our projects continue to include the construction of new water infrastructure to enhance efficiencies and reduce water losses, and expansion of sewerage and sanitation services to help protect community health and the environment,” Maynilad said.

The company is also accelerating its sewerage and sanitation programs that may reduce pollution load in waterways.