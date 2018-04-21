MAYNILAD worker buried in excavation

A MAYNILad Water Services worker was killed while his co-worker is still under observation at the hospital after they were buried alive by a mass of land that accidentally collapsed as they were digging to lay a pipe at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the corner of Reparo and Tirona Streets, Brgy. 145 Bagong Barrio, Caloocan City. Other workers immediately dug them out and retrieved the body of the victims then rushed them to the Caloocan City Medical Center where Erwin Cuenca of Tulay 4 Daang Hari, Bacog, Navotas City was declared dead at around 5:20 p.m. while his co-worker Ritzel Frilles, 37, of Judge Jimenez St., Kamuning, Quezon City is still confined at the hospital. Police are still conducting a follow-up investigation to determine if there is negligence on the part of Maynilad Water Services in providing for the safety of their workers. JING VILLAMENTE