Mayo Clinic automates stem cell production

JACKSONVILLE, Florida: At the Mayo Clinic Center for Regenerative Medicine here, there is a belief that using stem cells to help people’s bodies repair themselves will be the future of medicine.

Which is why a recent decision by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is “a huge deal,” said Guojun Bu, a neurologist, who is associate director of the Jacksonville Center for Regenerative Medicine.

The FDA has agreed to allow Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville to use an automated bioreactor-based stem cell production platform. That will allow physicians to reproduce stem cells harvested from the bone marrow of young, healthy donors more quickly and in larger quantities than they have been able to reproduce them in the past.

Stem cell production has long been a labor-intensive process that took months to produce enough cells for just a few patients. The new automated platform can generate several billion bone marrow stem cells in a matter of days.

“The new platform represents a giant leap in regenerative medicine,” Bu said.

The Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville has used stem cells in two recent clinical trials.

In one trial, stem cells were given to patients who have undergone lung transplants. The stem cells reduce inflammation following the transplant surgery and make it less likely the transplanted lung will be rejected, Bu said.

“We’re taking advantage of the body’s abilities to repair itself,” he said.

Having completed a phase 1 clinical trial, they are preparing to take the lung transplant trial to phase 2.

Another clinical trial involved injecting stem cells into the knees of people suffering from osteoarthritis of the knee, a degenerative condition in which the cartilage on the ends of bones wears down over time.

Bu said Mayo is close to launching another clinical trial to test the effectiveness of stem cells in treating hemorrhagic stroke, which occurs when a weakened blood vessel ruptures. In particular, stem cells may be able to modulate the immune system’s reaction to stroke, which can create issues, Bu said.

Other conditions Mayo could possibly target for treatment with stem cells are heart disease, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and traumatic injuries.

Researchers believe that, in time, stem cells could be used not just to repair damaged organs but to grow new ones.

“Stem cells could be used to repair almost any condition with degenerative issues,” Bu said. “They have the potential to become any part of the body.”

The automated stem cell production platform, capable of producing billions of stem cells in short periods of time, took more than four years to develop.