Mayon alert lowered to Level 2 because of ‘decline in unrest’–Phivolcs

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Thursday lowered its alert on Mayon Volcano to Level 2 because of a “general decline in unrest” or a decrease in tendency towards a hazardous eruption.

“The lowering of the alert status should not be interpreted to mean that the volcano’s unrest has ceased, considering that the [structure]is still inflated relative to its baseline level. If there is a resurgence of volcanic unrest…the alert status may step up to Alert Level 3 again,” Phivolcs said in its advisory.

For the past two weeks, Mayon’s seismic activity has waned from 82 to less than 10 rockfall events attributed to lava collapses. The overall decline indicates that there is no active transport of eruptible magma to the shallow levels of the volcano, the agency added.

Phivolcs also recorded a downward trend in ground deformation and gas emission of Mayon, which would characterize a “moderate level of unrest.”

The public is reminded to avoid entry into the 6-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone because of rockfalls, avalanches, and steam-driven eruptions.

Phivolcs first detected a volcanic eruption on January 13, and raised Mayon’s status to Alert Level 4 on January 22, which meant that a hazardous eruption was imminent. GLEE JALEA