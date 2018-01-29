Mayon ash fall destroys P189-M in crops, says disaster agency

THE damage to agriculture in Albay caused by the ash fall from restive Mayon Volcano has reached P189 million, disaster authorities said.

Destroyed were P181.4 million worth of rice, P7.6 million in corn, and P478,000 in abaca, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

At least 10,279 farmers from Tabaco City, Bacacay town, Malilipot, Sto. Domingo, Legazpi City, Daraga town, Camalig, Ligao City, Polangui, and Oas town were affected by the continuous ash fall that blanketed their crop fields.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) provided two trucks for the evacuation of livestock to the to the Albay Experiment Stations and pooling sites that underwent on-site validation.

The NDRRMC also said that a total of 21,113 families or 81,371 persons from Bacacay, Camalig, Daraga, Guinobatan, Legazpi City, Ligao City, Malilipot, Sto. Domingo and Tabaco City were currently being served inside and outside designated evacuation centers.

The Philippine Army’s Bicol-based 9th Infantry Division (ID), meanwhile, transported and assisted the Team Albay Youth Organization in conducting psychological relief operations and feeding programs to the Albay Central School, Bagong Bayan Elementary School and Cabangan Elementary School of Legazpi City, among others

The 9th ID also deployed security forces, mobility team and disaster respond groups.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded four episodes of sporadic lava fountaining from the summit crater of Mayon on Sunday night.

The state-run agency said that lahars or volcanic mudflows were also detected on the Binaan River Channel brought by the tail-end of a cold front that affected Mayon’s eruption on Sunday.

“Heavy rainfall that lasted until the early morning generated channel-confined lahars on the Binaan Channel and sediment-laden streamflows in channels near the volcano,” Phivolcs said.

“Ang eruptions ng Mayon, ‘pag humahaba ang pagitan, wala pang masyadong pressure ang magma sa taas. Kung mataas ang pressure, pwede na naman itong lumabas at sumabog,” Phivolcs chief Renato Solidum told reporters.

This means that longer intervals between eruptions may result to a stronger and a bigger eruption later on.

A total of 41 volcanic earthquakes were also detected by Mayon’s seismic monitoring network.

Alert Level 4 remains up as the volcano continues to display “heightened unrest.” DEMPSEY REYES, GLEE JALEA