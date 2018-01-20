Mayon bulging as magma acts up

LEGAZPI CITY: Restive Mount Mayon may appear quiet for now but Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) scientists warned the public and local officials not to be complacent as it is continuously bulging meaning that the magma beneath the volcano is intruding towards the crater.

Mariton Bornas, Phivolcs volcano monitoring eruption prediction division chief of, said Mayon has been continuously inflating for the past few months now and is actively degassing and emitting sulphur dioxide.

The electronic tilt measurements indicate a sustained swelling or inflation of the edifice since November 2017 consistent with pressurization by magmatic intrusion, she said.

“Mayon is always a challenge. Many international partners are studying the characteristic of Mayon volcano and although it is the most equipped volcano in the world with state of the art gadgets around it, it’s hard to predict how Mayon will behave,” Bornas said.

She said Mayon’s abnormalities might be similar to the 2006 to 2009 or 1984 and 1968 eruptions. From 1968 to 1984, the volcano quietly erupted but after a week’s lull, it exploded.

An active stratovolcano with elevation of 2,463 meters, Mount Mayon has erupted 52 times since 1600.

The deadliest eruptions were recorded in 1814, and were described as “having a river of pyroclastic flows, volcanic lightning zigzaging the iconic shape” that almost buried the villages of Budiao and Cagsawa in Daraga.

The second destructive eruption was recorded between June 4 and July 23, 1897 that killed 350 people because of pyroclastic flow characterized by hot water and rocks. The explosion lasted for 17 hours and damaged the seashore of Santo Domingo and the villages of Santo Nino, San Isidro, San Roque, San Antonio, Misericordia, San Fernando including part of Barangay Bigaa in Legazpi City.

The latest deadliest eruption recorded was on February 2, 1993 when 77 farmers were burned alive by pyroclastic flow from Mayon’s phreatic explosion.

Meanwhile, Albay governor Al Francis Bichara said the provincial government is having difficulty supporting the evacuees due to the snails-paced release of budget from the national government due to the bureaucratic process.

He said during the regular media briefing on Saturday that the so called “quick respond fund” is often “delayed respond fund.”

Bichara said the Department of Budget and Management called him up informing him that the Internal Revenue Allocation budget for 2018 will be downloaded to the provincial government so they will be able to use the five percent calamity fund.

But Bichara said that only a few percentage of the calamity fund will be used for Mayon evacuees as it will take 11 more months where natural calamities might hit the country specifically it is typhoon season in the Bicol region.

He said, however, that the Department of Health has downloaded P2 million for latrines and the Department of Social Welfare and Development will be providing food relief augmentation for displaced families in the two cities and five towns affected by Mayon eruption.

A Department of Education official in Bicol said Secretary Leonor Briones allocated P19 million for temporary makeshift classrooms so as not to disrupt the schooling of students in the areas affected.

At present, only about 7,256 families or 27,643 persons temporarily staying in 26 school classrooms.