Mayon coughs out lava anew as Alert Level 3 remains — Phivolcs

ALERT Level 3 remains up within the vicinity of Mayon Volcano as lava shot up anew from its crater late Sunday night, the state-run Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The agency said that the lava fountain went as high as 500 meters (m) at about 10:45 p.m.



Phivolcs added that an ashfall of undetermined amount accompanied the “lava fountain,” drifting toward the southwest direction.



“Alert Level 3 remains in effect over Mayon Volcano, which means that it is still in a relatively high level of unrest and hazardous eruption is still possible within weeks or days,” it said.



Phivolcs has advised increased vigilance against mud and lahar flows on the slopes of the volcano. GLEE JALEA





