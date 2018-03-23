Mayon emits lava, ash anew after days of restive behavior—Phivolcs

AFTER days of “generally restive” behavior, Mayon Volcano emitted lava and ash anew on Friday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The agency recorded a lava collapse from 10:39 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. with the ash plume drifting towards the southwest direction.

“The emission may be due to the lava buildup which may have been triggered by possible rainfall in the area,” Phivolcs’ project research officer Jerome de Lima told The Manila Times.

Minimal ashfall was also recorded in the towns of Camalig and Anoling, Phivolcs said.

De Lima added that Mayon’s alert level would not be lowered unless its downward trend continues for a significant amount of time.

“We are still actively monitoring Mayon’s behavior. We are not yet considering a possible decline in its alert level anytime soon,” he added.

Phivolcs downgraded Mayon’s status to Alert Level 3 because of its “general decline in unrest” on March 5.

The agency first detected a volcanic eruption on January 13, and raised Mayon’s status to Alert Level 4 on January 22, which meant that a hazardous eruption was imminent. GLEE JALEA