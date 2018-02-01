Mayon evacuees receive P105M in govt assistance

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay: Two days after President Rodrigo Duterte left Albay to find out the needs of the provincial government and local mayors affected by Mayon Volcano eruptions, the Presidential Management Staff (PMS) in Bicol handed over P50 million in additional fund to Gov. Al Francis Bichara as aid for 85,000 displaced families here.

Amber Mirandilla, head of the PMS-Bicol, gave to Bichara the P50 million at the Albay capitol on Wednesday morning to augment the P20-million initial budget given by the President and P5 million additional aid from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) given on Monday.

The PCSO is also set to give another P30-million aid to Albay aside from the assistance given by national government agencies to support the needs of 22,000 families or 85,000 people displaced by the volcano’s eruptions.

Bichara thanked the President for his immediate response to the needs of those affected by the eruptions.

The national government agencies poured in more than P27 million, he said.

The provincial government is seeking assistance from the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and International Organization for Migration (IOM) to provide tents to affected learners here.

“We are negotiating and seeking assistance from United Nations through Unicef and IOM to help us provide tents for our affected learners,” Bichara said.