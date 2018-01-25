Mayon evacuees swell to 80,000 but ‘hazardous eruption’ has yet to happen

MAYON Volcano continued to eject ash and lava from its crater on Thursday evening, although the much anticipated “hazardous eruption” has yet to happen, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs said fountain-like lava appeared six times during the day, with the last reaching 500 meters (m) high at 5:45 p.m., according to Phivolcs.

The first minor eruption occurred at 2:02 a.m., followed by four more occurring at 6:21 a.m., 8:35 a.m, 11:43 a.m., and 2:28 p.m.

Rumbling sounds can also be heard from Mayon as Phivolcs maintained Alert Level 4 despite the increasing state of unrest of the volcano.

The extended danger zone remained at 9 kilometers.

Meanwhile, more than 80,000 families have been evacuated to shelters, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

In its report, the NDRRMC said that 16,380 families were pre-emptively evacuated.

As of 6 a.m. on Thursday, 21,733 families or 83,533 persons in 56 villages in the municipalities and cities of Bacacay, Camalig, Guinobatan, Ligao City, Daraga, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Santo Domingo (Libog) and Legazpi City have been affected.

Of the number, 17,490 families or 66,442 persons are currently being served inside and outside designated evacuation centers.

According to the NDRRMC, most of the families are from Legazpi City, the capital of Albay, with a total of 3,668 families or 14,042 persons inside and outside evacuation centers designated by the local government.

The Philippine Coast Guard deployed at least two M-35 trucks with 12 personnel, nine K-9 personnel and two K-9 dogs with handlers, two ambulances with five personnel and two doctors.

Meanwhile, the Tactical Operations Group (TOG) of the Philippine Air Force conducted its evacuation operations for 33 families or 134 persons from Barangay Muladbucad to the Municipal Hall of Guinobatan.

At the same time, the Department of Agriculture (DA) also conducted evacuation and transportation for the 167 animals within the seven to eight kilometer danger zone to pooling and evacuation centers in the municipalities of Camalig and Daraga.

The NDRRMC also said that the DA had provided support to livestock raisers and farmers by distributing 10 meters of rope per animal, 10 kilograms of feed concentrates per animal and water and feeds.

The NDRRMC, meanwhile, maintained its red alert status while the regional disaster centers dispatched trucks coming from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). DEMPSEY REYES, GLEE JALEA