Mayon evacuees told to return home

LEGAZPI CITY: The Office of Civil Defense in Bicol ordered the decampment of Mayon evacuees in the nine-kilometer (km) extended danger zone (EDZ) to decongest the evacuation camps to avoid a possible outbreak of diseases here.

Claudio Yucot, OCD regional director and Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council chairman, directed the decampment of evacuees residing outside the eight-km EDZ in accordance with the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanoly and Seismology (DoST-Phivolcs) protocol and bulletin alert level 4.

“We are ordering the decampment of Mayon evacuees outside the 8-km permanent danger zone to return to their residents because we don’t want to expose them to diseases. But we will continue to monitor them even after the decampment,” Yucot said.

Cedric Daep, Albay Public Safety Emergency Management Office chief, said the towns of Daraga and Camalig and the cities of Ligao and Legazpi need to decamp evacuees outside the eight-km danger zone because there is no more danger on lahar and pyroclastic flow.

Daep, however, said those living within the six to eight-km danger zone in Camalig, Daraga, Legazpi and Ligao must stay put in the temporary evacuation shelters for safety.

He added the towns of Santo Domingo, Bacacay, Malilipot and Guinobatan as well as Tabaco City will have no decampment as evacuees currently staying in temporary shelters are within the danger and extended seven to eight-km danger zones.

Currently, there are 21,950 families or 84,415 individuals staying in crowded evacuation shelters causing illnesses specifically among children and elderly who suffer from cough and cold, fever, hypertension, loose bowel movement and skin diseases.

Sporadic and weak lava fountaining, continuous lava effusion and degassing from the summit crater characterized Mayon’s activity on Friday.

Alert Level 4 remains in effect over Mayon Volcano.