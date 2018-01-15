Mayon on ‘high level of unrest,’ eruption possible ‘within weeks or days’ — Phivolcs

MAYON volcano has showed an “increased tendency toward hazardous eruption” that may happen “within weeks or days,” prompting the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) to raise Alert Level 3.

In its advisory on Monday, Phivolcs said:

“Mayon’s summit crater is now exhibiting bright crater glow that signifies the growth of a new lava dome and beginnings of lava flow towards the southern slopes.”

As of posting time, Phivolcs has monitored three “phreatic” or steam-driven eruptions and 158 rockfalls between 4:21 p.m. of Saturday and 8:25 p.m. of Sunday.

With its “relatively high unrest,” the public is advised to be strongly vigilant and refrain from entering the 6-kilometer radius of the Permanent Danger Zone where the risk of rockfall and landslides is high. GLEE JALEA