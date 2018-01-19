Mayon lava flow endangers farmers

LEGAZPI CITY: Restive Mayon volcano has ejected lava and pyroclastic flow that has reached up to three kilometers (km) from the crater halfway to the danger zone area where a handful of farmers till their land for vegetables, the livelihood here.

But Undersecretary Renato Solidum of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said despite the lull in Mayon Volcano’s lava flow, hazardous eruption remains imminent in the area.

For the past 24 hours on Friday Mayon was in quiet lava effusion from the new summit lava dome and lava collapse events.

He reiterated his call to local government and disaster officials to strictly impose the “no human activity” within the six-kilometer permanent danger zone (PDZ) to prevent the repetition of the February 2, 1993 explosion that killed 77 farmers.

He said Mayon is showing two patterns of eruptions like the 2006 and 2009 quiet episode and the second scenario is the 1984 and 1968 eruption where it showed lava ejection before the major explosions.

“Mayon’s quiet eruption may last for three months or so depending on the activity of the volcano,” Solidum said.

Rockfall events were generated by the collapsing lava front and margins of the advancing lava flow on the Miisi Gully and by shedding from the summit dome onto the Bonga Gully.

Currently, the Miisi lava flow has advanced to approximately three kilometers from the summit crater well within the Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ).

Ed Laguerta, Phivolcs chief volcanologist, said Mayon volcanic materials may tear down any part of the volcano like an octopus because of its conical shape.

“Mayon volcano is different from Mount Bulusan and Pinatubo. We’re monitoring closely the activities of Mayon, unfortunately our gadgets in Santo Domingo were stolen. We’re like neurologists, if you remove the instruments we can’t see and read any diagnosis,” Laguerta said.

Last month, the monitoring gadgets and equipment Phivolcs installed in Barangay Lidong of Santo Domingo town were found missing while they were doing maintenance field work in all the remote monitoring stations of Mayon.

Meanwhile, the number of evacuees that reached almost 40,000 has trimmed down to 6,973 families or 26,971 people because of decampment the city government of Legazpi imposed.

Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal said the decamped 2,610 families or 11,522 persons will be re-evacuated once Ohivolcs raises alert level.

