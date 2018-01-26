Mayon ‘lava fountaining’ continues but Alert Level 4 stays — Phivolcs

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that Mayon Volcano had spewed intense fountain-like lava out of its crater seven times since early Friday morning.

The lava fountains reached were from 150 to 500 meters (m) high with ash plumes that reached from 500 meters to 3 kilometers (km) above the crater.

A total of 15 volcanic earthquakes and 19 tremors were also recorded.

Despite the “intense unrest” that Mayon continues to exhibit, Alert Level 4 remains, according to Phivolcs.

In its last situation report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) said that over 83,000 persons in 56 villages of Albay have been affected by Mayon.

“The public is strongly advised to be vigilant and desist from entering the 8 km-radius danger zone, and to be additionally vigilant against lahars and sediment-laden stream flows along channels draining the edifice,” Phivolcs added. GLEE JALEA