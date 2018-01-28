More Mayon ‘lava fountains’ recorded as lahar threat remains — Phivolcs

THREE more episodes of “lava fountaining” at Mayon Volcano were recorded on Sunday, as the threat of lahar flows in the areas within the designated “danger zones” remained, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs said the lava fountains were evident at 12:45 a.m., 5:36 a.m. and 10:33 a.m.

A rumbling sound coming from Mayon accompanied the reported incidents.

“Malaki pa rin ang posibilidad ng lahar kung continuous ang pag-ulan at may deposits na nasa slopes ng Mayon,” Phivolcs science research specialist Abigail Tiglaoan told The Manila Times.

(The possibility of lahar and deposits flowing down from the Mayon remains big, especially if the rain continues.)

The agency first raised the threat on Saturday because of the heavy rains brought by the tail-end of a cold front.

“Ang total volume ng ashfall sa western sector ng Mayon ay umabot na sa 1.5 million cubic meters. Ang deposits ay pwede pang mag-generate ng lahar dahil sa rainwater,” she added.

(The total volume of ashfall in the western sector of Mayon has reached 1.5 million cubic meters. The deposits can generate lahar because of the rain.)

Meanwhile, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Sunday that the tail-end of a cold front will continue to affect the Bicol region and most areas of the Philippines in the coming days.

Four volcanic earthquakes, seven tremor events, and 23 rockfall events were also recorded by the volcano’s seismic monitoring network in the past 24 hours.

Alert Level 4 remains up over Mayon as it continued to exhibit “heightened unrest.”

Phivolcs assured the public that it would continue monitoring the volcano and would issue further advisories. GLEE JALEA