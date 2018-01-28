Mayon spews lava for 3rd time, lahar threat continues

Mayon Volcano continued its “silent” eruption with three more lava fountaining incidents on Sunday as threats of lahar flows hovered over Albay.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the momentary lull in Mayon’s activity was broken on Sunday by a rumbling sound as the volcano ejected fountain-like lava for the third time at 10:33 a.m.—the first happened at 12:45 a.m. followed by another one at 5:36 a.m.

“There is still a strong possibility of lahar flows if rainfall remains unabated and there are deposits on the slopes of Mayon,” Phivolcs science research specialist Abigail Tiglaoan said in an interview with The Manila Times.

On Saturday, Phivolcs warned disaster officials and the public to brace for lahar or destructive mudflows on the slopes of Mayon as well as sediment-laden stream flows after heavy rainfall that the tailend of a cold front brought on Saturday.

“The total volume of ashfall on the western sector of Mayon has reached 1.5 million cubic meters. The deposits may generate lahar because of rainwater,” Tiglaoan said.

Ed Laguerta, Phivolcs resident chief volcanologist, has said all river channels connected to Mayon gullies are more dangerous than ashfall and could become conduits for lahar flows in the low-lying areas of Albay province.

Lahar flows threatened the areas of Guinobatan and Ligao in the province’s third district; Camalig, Daraga and Legazpi City in the second district; and Tabaco City in the first district.

Lahar from the restive volcano is soft but dangerous and could result in big boulders tumbling down from the volcano.

Four volcanic earthquakes, seven tremors and 23 rockfalls have been recorded in the volcano’s seismic monitoring network in the past 24 hours.

Alert Level 4 remains hoisted over Mayon as it continued to exhibit “heightened unrest” since Monday last week.

Phivolcs assured the public that it will continue monitoring the volcano and would issue further advisories about Mayon’s behavior.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) also on Sunday said that despite the absence of a low pressure area or a typhoon in the country, the tailend of a cold front will continue to affect the Bicol Region and most areas of the country in the coming days.