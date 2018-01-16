Mayon spews ‘lava fountain’; Alert Level 4 ‘anytime soon’ — Phivolcs

MAYON Volcano remained under Alert Level 3 as lava sprayed into the air from its crater like a fountain on Monday night, the state-run Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Tuesday.

Phivolcs added that the lava fountain was accompanied by nine tremors, and 75 “lava collapse events.”

More than 12,000 residents were evacuated in the affected villages in Albay on Monday night.



“Collapse events and some degassing events at the summit crater generated ash that rose to two kilometers and fell on Camalig, Guinobatan and Polangui,” the agency said.



Phivolcs chief Renato Solidum said Alert Level 4 or ‘intense unrest’ may be raised anytime soon.



“Level 4 is possible anytime soon once we observe certain signs…such as an explosive eruption or lava ‘fountaining’ which can be 7-kilometers (km) high,” Solidum said.



The public is advised to desist from entering the 6-km permanent danger zone and the 7-km extended danger zone on the southern flanks due to the danger of rockfalls, landslides, and sudden explosions. GLEE JALEA