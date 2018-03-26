Mayor Bautista shuts down Dimple Star bus terminal in QC

QUEZON City Mayor Herbert Bautista on Monday served a closure order to the bus firm involved in the fatal crash in Occidental Mindoro where 19 people died and 21 others were injured last week.

Bautista served the order to Dimple Star Transport in Quezon City after it was found to have no business permit.

“We are only executing our function as a local government because Dimple Star has been non-compliant in presenting a business permit. When you don’t have such permit, you are not allowed to sell tickets or accept passengers as a bus firm,” Bautista told reporters after shutting down the terminal located along EDSA-Main Avenue.

After a series of inspections by the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on the terminal last week, Bautista affirmed that Dimple Star also “failed to meet the standards of providing quality service to its passengers.”

“You really have to see if they cater to the convenience of the passengers. Do they have a clean restroom? Do they have a cafeteria? Do they have enough seats for waiting passengers? These are just a few of the violations of Dimple Star…it supposedly functions as a terminal but it looks like a garage,” Bautista said.

A preventive suspension order was also recently issued to Dimple Star’s 118 bus units because of the firm’s history of violations and crashes.

The order filed by the LTFRB required Dimple Star to surrender all the licenses of its buses today, Monday. It also scheduled a hearing on the accident in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro on April 18.

Following President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive, Dimple Star owner Hilber Napat also surrendered to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) last week and promised to help the affected families of the victims.

Bautista added that he would coordinate with the city’s business permit and licensing office to see if they needed to file any additional case against the bus firm. GLEE JALEA