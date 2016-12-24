Mayor Erap in hospital due to pneumonia

MANILA Mayor Joseph Estrada has been confined for three days in a San Juan hospital, his son Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito bared on Friday.

Ejercito is at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center and is recuperating, the senator said in a radio interview.

He contracted pneumonia or infection of the lungs, likely because of fatigue, Ejercito said.

Pneumonia is usually caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites. Estrada is a known chain smoker.

Estrada, who was president from 1998 to 2001, became mayor of Manila in 2013 and was reelected in May.

When Estrada was first brought to the hospital three days ago, the mayor was “maputla at hirap na hirap huminga [pale and having difficulty in breathing],” Ejercito said.

But on Friday, Estrada’s condition was improving, he said.

He said the Ejercito-Estrada family was hoping the mayor would be in better shape on Christmas Day.