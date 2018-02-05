Mayor Estrada declares final run in 2019 to restore Manila’s ‘old glory’

MAYOR Joseph “Erap” Estrada announced on Monday that he would seek a third and last term in the 2019 mid-term elections.

“Nobody can change my inspiration, no one can divert me on my mission, on my dream in Manila. I had already laid down my program of government to regain the lost pride and glory of Manila. I will fulfill my promises and with your help, with the support of the people of Manila, I know, we will win on my third run,” Estrada said in a statement.

Estrada laughed off rumors that his son, former senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada, would run for mayor of Manila after he was seen frequently seen visiting City Hall.

“I will run again for the 2019 elections,” Estrada said.

He added that the issue of his health was another campaign tool of his political adversaries.

“I will not renegade on my promise . . . With the help of God, with the trust given to me by our people, we can make Manila a great city again,” Estrada said.

Meanwhile, Estrada explained why he prioritized the problem of peace and order during his first term in 2013.

“We all know, we cannot achieve progress without peace and order. Mahihirapan ang isang bayan o lungsod, lalawigan o bansa, kung walang kapayapaan at kaayusan,” Erap said.

He added that he was happy to note that slowly but surely, through the various programs and projects he initiated in Manila, the impossible dream of bringing back Manila’s old glory was “now at hand.”

“I am very happy to say that we are now seeing a new dawn, a new ray of hope for all Manileños,” Estrada said.

Estrada also said that in the six years in office, he was able to achieve:

* better housing program for Manila’s informal settlers;

* more job opportunities and livelihood programs;

* accessible medical assistance to the poor and the anti-AIDS/HIV and TB services;

* improved education services at all levels, with emphasis to bringing quality education to the poor; Arms of steel against criminality;

* protection, safety and well-being of the youth, women and the Senior Citizens;

* massive clean-up project to make Manila Green;

* programs on correct ways of garbage disposal;

* renovation and modernization of Manila’s public markets, seaports and tourist spots;

* anti-corruption campaign and strict collection of correct taxes and transparency in governance;

* and Emergency Res­ponse Action Program in times of disaster and calamities.

“All these programs and projects are now in place and are being implemented for the benefit of our people. But these are not enough . . . Hindi pa ito sapat para matawag na ganap nang naibalik ang ningning at sigla ng lungsod,” the mayor said.

“We should not stop . . . I must confess, I cannot cover all these tasks of bringing back the old glory of Manila. But I do know one thing: With your support, with your cooperation, if we are united to achieving this goal, we can make Manila a ‘first class city’ once again,” Estrada added. RAADEE SAUSA