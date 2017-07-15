MAYOR Arthur Robes of San Jose Del Monte commended Bulacan police for the speedy resolution of the case involving the killing of five members of a family in the city in late June as he ordered the release of the P100,000 reward to the person whose information led to the arrest of the suspect.

Robes said that the arrest of Carmelino Ibanes has reassured the people of the police’s capability of resolving such a heinous crime.

He commended Sr. Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., acting provincial director; Supt. Fitz Macariola, chief of police; and the Bulacan PNP for pursuing the case that got a break when results of the DNA test on the crime scene identified Ibanes as the perpetrator of the brutal attack on the family of Dexter Carlos Sr., a security guard, on June 27 in their home in San Jose del Monte.

Robes also ordered the immediate release of the P100,000 cash reward he had offered. FREDERICK SILVERIO