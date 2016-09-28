Mayor offers reward for students’ info on drug suspects

TUBAO, La Union: Mayor Dante Garcia of this town offered P2,000 reward to every high school student who can provide information on individuals involved in illegal drug activities, assuring strict confidentiality on the informant’s identity. Garcia said during the anti-illegal drug symposium for high school students in Tubao National High School that the incentive is an extension of the reward system given to town policemen for every arrest of a drug suspect. Garcia gives P10,000 for every drug suspect arrested and 10 have been nabbed. He was one of the four alleged narco-politicians in the province earlier named by President Rodrigo Duterte. He denied the accusation, saying he strongly supported the presidential bid of Duterte, confident that the proliferation of illegal drugs would be solved. He said he was never involved in any illegal drug activity.