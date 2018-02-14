Mayor orders free anti-rabies vaccination in Cavite city

GENERAL TRIAS City Mayor Antonio Ferrer has ordered an intensified animal vaccination drive throughout the city to protect residents and visitors from rabies infection. The City Agriculture Office under Neri Marquez now goes around the city’s 33 barangay (villages) to conduct free rabies vaccination of dogs and cats and at the same time. The ultimate goal of the city is to have a rabies-free General Trias for the coming year. Last year, around 16,689 dogs and cats were vaccinated by the office. “The more cost- effective way of addressing the problem of rabies is to look at the source of rabies, dogs, cats and other animals but more commonly, 90 percent are from dogs and cats,” Marquez said. Rabies is a viral disease that should never be neglected and according to the Department of Health, the number of rabies infection usually rises during summer months. An anti-rabies shot in private veterinary clinics costs around P500 to P1,000.

DENNIS ABRINA