Mayor orders lockdown in Davao City

DAVAO CITY: Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio ordered the police and military to lock down the city hours after President Rodrigo Duterte declared a 60-day martial law in Mindanao late Tuesday evening.

The mayor asked non-residents to postpone visits to Davao City if these are not important as security checks at several checkpoints would be more aggressive.

She advised Davaoeños and tourists to exercise prudence in planning their activities in the city, warning that security measures will be more intensive considering that Davao is the President’s hometown.

The mayor, however, gave the assurance that the city is beefing up police visibility on the ground and in coastal areas where terrorists could possibly make their entrance into the city.

In an urgent news conference at past 1 a.m. and after meeting with police and army officials, she announced that locking down the city was a decision they agreed upon as a security measure in light of the Marawi City incident. This will also hold while martial law is in effect for 60 days, the mayor added.

Shortly before the official declaration of martial law, she said her father, President Duterte, called her about his decision.

The mayor added that she also saw the official announcement from Russia—which the President was visiting at the time—live on television.

Duterte-Carpio said police and army authorities did not discount the possibility of terrorists and bandits entering the city given previous incidents.

She noted that there are members of the Maute group who are detained at the city jail.

While the city has remained under full alert since last year, the mayor ordered police and army officials to plan their operations well and set up additional checkpoints.

In the absence of an executive order on the martial law declaration, Duterte-Carpio reminded people that under a martial law regime, warrantless arrest is in effect, activities of people are monitored and there is suspension of the writ of habeas corpus in cases of terrorism and others like rebellion.

She said authorities could pick up people if they are deemed to be sympathizers of terrorist groups.