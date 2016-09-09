Mayor Sara loses two of her triplets

DAVAO CITY: Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio suffered “fetal demise” of two of her triplets and she is taking extra care to save the third in her womb.

This was announced by the mayor herself during an interview after turnover of command at the Task Force Davao on Thursday morning.

“I feel sad but everything happens for a reason so I just trust God unsa plano niya [what His plan is],” she told reporters in an interview.

The mayor, however, clarified that she did not suffer miscarriage, only that the doctors could not feel the heartbeat of the two.

While she had been advised by her doctors to rest, Sara said, “I need to work, I am taking it easy on physical activities.”

The mayor was advised to take precaution because there is still another one.

“Naa pa’y isa dili sila pwede tandugon basig maapektuhan ang so pasagdan lang sila [There remains one so they should not be touched because the other might be affected),” she added.

The other baby is doing well and fighting for life, according to the mayor.

Sara said she is taking it easy and that she takes her medicines regularly.

According to her, this development has nothing to do with recent incidents.

“It’s all in God’s plan. I trust God on His plan for us,” she said.

Sara added that her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, still does not know about it because she only knew of her condition last Monday when she had a check-up.

The President is attending an Asean summit in Laos.

Sara announced her delicate pregnancy last August 19.

But while she is having a hard time coping with the complications of a multi-fetal pregnancy, the mayor continued to work.

She kept her days busy after Friday’s explosion at the night market along Roxas Avenue despite earlier advice for her to avoid crowded places to lessen chances of acquiring infections.

Married to lawyer Manases Carpio, the 38-year-old mayor is mother to Sharky and Stringray.