Mayors, police: ‘Jai-teng’ ban leaves 3,000 jobless

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: More than 3,000 employees of Meridien Vista and Gaming Corp. (MGVC) operating the alleged illegal numbers game known as “jai-teng” lost their jobs after the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) issued separate orders for the permanent closure of compzny operations last Monday.

This was learned by The Manila Times from the mayors and chiefs of police in the province who said the operation of Small Town Lottery (STL) in the four cities and 44 towns will replace jai-teng.

The STL operators led by Arthur Jose Castillo-Ang, franchise owner of Golden Go Rapid Gaming Corp. are applying for business permits to operate and requested cancellation of permits earlier issued to MVGC.

Earlier, Dagupan City Mayor Belen Fernandez and Urdaneta City Mayor Amadeo Perez 4th canceled the permit they issued to MVGC and have allowed the STL operators to operate last April 26.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) here expressed disappointment over dismissal of a case they filed against 57 people whom they arrested for playing jai-teng in Urbiztondo town on May 3.

Dante Bonoan, NBI provincial chief, said they still hope that the case will be filed in court after its review by the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor.