Mayors slam PNP in SCotabato mayor’s raid

COTABATO CITY: The League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) South Cotabato Chapter has passed a resolution declaring “persona non grata” all police officers involved in the anti-drug raid on Mayor Albert Palencia of Banga town.

Mayor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. of Tupi town, also LMP president of South Cotabato, on Monday said the resolution will be made public once it is signed by all South Cotabato mayors who are members of the league.

Tamayo did not identify any of the police officers involved in the raid launched last Thursday by the Regional Anti-Illegal Drug Special Operations Task Force (RAIDSOTF) headed by Supt. Maximo Sebastian where 18 warrants of arrest for illegal drugs and possession of firearms were served on Mayor Palencia.

The Police Regional Office-12 based in General Santos City is yet to issue a statement on the resolution passed by the South Cotabato LMP.

The raiding team did not find any drugs except for four bullets for caliber 380 in the mayor’s home and a rifle grenade in the piggery he also owns.

Palencia is reportedly in the second batch of President Rodrigo Duterte’s narco-list of politicians.

He has repeatedly and vehemently denied any involvement in illegal drugs.

In fact, he said earlier that he was thankful that the raid has finally proven that he was not after all into illegal drugs.

Tamayo said that the LMP is not opposed to the anti-drug police operation as long as it is carried out in accordance with the rule of law and that human rights of the subjects of the search warrants are not violated.

He added that for sure the law enforcers particularly the police will have a hard time in the campaign against illegal drugs without the cooperation of local government units.

Tamayo denied the claim of police that information on the raid on Palencia’s home was leaked.

According to the LMP president, the mayors had a meeting and agreed to help each other to ensure that there will be no planting of evidence when their homes are subjected to anti-drug raids.

Palencia is detained at the Banga police detention cell while waiting for the local court to issue a resolution granting his petition to post bail.