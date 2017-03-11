Mayors unite to tackle drug war

The Anti-drug war, corruption and criminality will be discussed in the general assembly (GA) of the country’s 1,400 municipal mayors on Monday.

The theme for the first GA of the League of the Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) under the Duterte administration is “Pagkakaisa ng LMP Laban sa Droga, Korapsyon at Kriminalidad.”

With this, President Rodrigo Duterte , who is the guest speaker, is expected to discuss further his administration’s agenda against the drug menace, corruption and criminality.

The LMP’s GA that will be held at the Manila Hotel will end on March 15.

LMP National President, Mayor Maria Fe Brondial of Socorro, Oriental Mindoro, said the theme is very important and relevant since they are consistent with the agenda of the Duterte administration.

LMP is an organization of all the municipalities of the Philippines, mandated by law, with the primary purpose of ventilating, articulating and crystallizing issues affecting municipal government administration and securing solutions to these issues.

Mayor Sandy Javier of Javier, Leyte, the LMP executive vice-president, and Mayor Abraham Burahan of Hadji Panglima Tahil, Sulu, the LMP secretary general, are hoping all members of the organization will attend the activity to show to Duterte the LMP’s strong support for his administration.