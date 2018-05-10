Mayweather wishes Pacquiao good luck

Unbeaten Floyd Mayweather Jr. wishes Manny Pacquiao “good luck” for his world title fight against defending World Boxing Association welterweight titleholder Lucas Matthysse of Argentina on July 15 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malays.

“We’re in the Philippines. We’re all gonna wish Manny good luck,” Mayweather Jr. told reporters on Thursday in a news conference organized by Filipino transport network company U-Hop at the Philippines Stocks Exchange in Tektite Building in Ortigas.

Mayweather Jr. didn’t talk about his boxing plans though.

The retired professional boxer, who holds a 50-0 record with 27 knockouts, arrived in Manila last Tuesday and went to El Nido, Palawan for a brief vacation along with his team.

He was also seen shopping at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

Pacquiao, according to his media relation head Aquiles Zonio, had already talked with Mayweather over the phone and even invited him to play basketball in General Santos City.

But the supposed game won’t be happening, according to Buboy Fernandez’s assistant trainer Jon Penalosa.

Pacquiao is currently training in General Santos City for his upcoming bout with Matthysse. He is expected to continue his training in Manila when the senate session resumes next week.