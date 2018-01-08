Mazda announces MX-5 race schedule

Mazda has announced the 2018 Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires schedule for 2018, which features four IndyCar weekends, including a return to the popular Portland International Raceway, in Portland, Oregon, for the first time since 2008. The championship season will conclude in October at the Monticello Motor Club, just 90 minutes from New York City.

Each of the six weekends features two 45-minute races for a 12-race championship. The MX-5 Cup champion earns a $200,000 Mazda Road to 24 (MRT24) Scholarship. The Rookie-of-the-Year will earn a $75,000 MRT24 scholarship, making this the best value in sports car racing.

There will also be a pre-season “Spring Training” in conjunction with the Mazda Road to Indy at Barber Motorsports Park on March 3-4.

“Our racers want bucket-list tracks, relatively short race weekends, and events spread apart by a few weeks since many also have very demanding professional non-motor sports career schedules. The 2018 schedule includes six tracks that meet these criteria. This will be our third season with the Global Mazda MX-5 Cup car and we will continue to add elements to bring more value to the racers, teams, and fans. We are working on details for a master’s class championship to be announced in the weeks ahead,” said David Cook, business development manager, Mazda Motorsports.

The MX-5 Cup race cars start as complete MX-5 Miata road cars from the Mazda Hiroshima, Japan, factory before being transported to engineering development partner Long Road Racing in Statesville, North Carolina, where they are converted into race cars. The process includes disassembly of the production car, welding and paint of a full roll cage and interior and assembly of the race car, adding more than 250 motor sports-specific parts. Other components of the car, including the Mazda SKYACTIV-G 2.0-liter engine are sealed to ensure even competition and a cost-effective platform.

The Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires is the signature spec series for the Mazda Road to 24, the sports car counterpart to the Mazda Road to Indy. On both paths, Mazda-powered champions earn a Mazda scholarship to advance their career.