Mazda-Forest Hills Invit’l unfolds Thursday

The Mazda-Forest Hills Invitational gets going on Thursday with close to 400 golfers clashing for top honors in various divisions at the Forest Hills Golf Club in Antipolo City.

The event is also putting up a line-up of impressive hole-in-one prizes, including two vehicles, a high-end motorcycle, a luxurious Asian cruise and a golf vacation for two with airfare.

Mazda Pasig-ANC Group is staking a Mazda 2, Diamond Motors is featuring an all new Mitsubishi Expander, Auto Nation Group is offering a Harley Davidson 750 Street and Royal Caribbean and Baron Travel are giving away an Asian cruise with airfare for lucky ace makers at Forest Hills’ Nicklaus course, making this year’s 17th edition the biggest so far in the club’s history.

Also up for grabs in the four-day championship are business class ticket to Dubai from Emirates Airlines, Texas Eagle cart from Turf Company, 100k cash from Taishan Insurance and Brokers, 100k worth of K&G golf products from New Element, Cobra Bio Cell set with bag from Tee One/J-Ten Sport and a GPS Tracker from Silicon Computers and Telecoms.

“To those who got their invites, this is one Invitational you should not miss,” said club chairman Atty. Ferdie Santos, who has been monitoring the preparations with general manager Raymond Bunquin to ensure the smooth staging of the event presented by Megaforce Security Services, Golforce Inc., Escala Tagaytay and Life Oil/Manila Nature’s Link.

Cherrylume/Mileage Asia Corp., Group Management and Development Corp., Fatima University Medical Center, Mizuno-Mastersports,Pinnacle Machinery, YSA Skin Care and Inquirer Golf are major sponsors.