MAZDA MX-5 SOFT TOP GETS UPGRADES

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) has announced design, functional and performance updates to the 2018 Mazda MX-5 soft top models, furthering MX-5’s mission to provide one of the best-driving cars in the world regardless of price point.

For 2018, customers will have the option to choose between a new Dark Cherry or Black soft top. Additionally, an Auburn-colored interior and Nappa leather seating surfaces are available in MX-5 Grand Touring models, which was previously only offered in the MX-5 RF Launch Edition.

While MX-5 is already known for its handling prowess, the soft top’s rear suspension and power steering have been retuned to provide an even more surefooted ride. These improvements also help suppress unwanted cabin noise.

As in the past, there’s an MX-5 for every kind of customer with three trim levels available. The entry-level MX-5 Sport represents the purest distillation of the MX-5 formula, while MX-5 Club is harder-edged, and MX-5 Grand Touring represents the most sophisticated option.

For 2018, MX-5 Sport adds a newly standard MAZDA CONNECTTM infotainment system with 7-inch full-color touchscreen display, multi-function Commander and HD Radio connectivity. Additional features in the MX-5 Sport include LED headlights and tail lights, cloth bucket seats, leather-wrapped shift knob and handbrake, Bluetooth phone pairing and audio streaming, dual cupholders and one USB port to interface with the audio system. Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry is also newly standard on all models, as it was previously an option on manual-transmission-equipped models.

MX-5 Club introduces newly heated cloth seats with red stitching, and it also comes standard with 17-inch dark gunmetal aluminum alloy wheels, a BOSE 9-speaker Premium audio system, including driver and passenger headrest speakers. MX-5 Club’s upgrades over MX-5 Sport include two USB ports and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Models equipped with the six-speed SKYACTIV-MT manual transmission feature Bilstein shocks, a limited-slip differential and a shock tower brace.

Available for MX-5 Club models is the Brembo/BBS Package, which now includes heated, black leather-trimmed seats, replacing the standard cloth seats. The features aerodynamic side still extensions, a rear bumper skirt, forged 17-inch BBS wheels and front Brembo brakes that provide greater heat tolerances in heavy braking. The new model year also ushers in the new Brembo/BBS RECARO Package that builds on the Brembo/BBS Package and substitutes the leather-trimmed seats for heated, RECARO sport seats.

MX-5 Grand Touring comes standard with heated, leather-trimmed seats, automatic climate control, automatic on/off headlights, High Beam Control with Adaptive Front-lighting System, Lane Departure Warning, auto-dimming rearview mirror, navigation, rain-sensing windshield wipers and additional sound absorption material in its cloth headliner, among a much longer list of creature-comfort features.

In addition to the Dark Cherry soft top and Auburn Nappa leather interior options, the 2018 MX-5 offers the newly available paint colors Eternal Blue Mica, Snowflake White Pearl Mica and Soul Red Crystal. Machine Gray Metallic, which was previously only available on MX-5 RF retractable fastback models, also joins the color palette. All MX-5 models sold in the U.S. come with a quick-revving, 2.0-liter SKYACTIV-G engine that delivers 155 hp. Power is routed to the rear wheels via a six-speed SKYACTIV-MT manual transmission or an available six-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

The 2018 MX-5 soft top begins arriving at dealerships at the end of December and will be available nationwide in January. Pricing and packaging information for the 2018 Mazda MX-5 RF will be announced at a later date.