Mazda6 repackaged for upgraded trim

The Mazda6 mid-sized sedan returns repackaged for the 2017.5 model year, with the Mazda6 Touring gaining leather seating surfaces, among other trim changes in both entry Mazda6 Sport and mid-trim Mazda6 Touring models, further bolstering Mazda’s award-winning midsize family sedan.

The 2017.5 Mazda6 Sport adds standard Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, furthering Mazda’s continued commitment toward making ever-safer cars and crossover SUVs. In fact, Mazda6 was named a 2017 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) “Top Safety Pick+” recipient—the highest recommendation the non-profit safety agency awards. Mazda6 joins the entire Mazda family of cars and crossover SUVs tested by the IIHS to earn its highest distinction when equipped with optional headlights and equipment and is the only automaker able to make this claim in 2017.

Mazda6 Sport comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, cloth seating surfaces, power windows and keyless entry, electronic parking brake and backup camera, among a much longer list of features. The mid-trim Mazda6 Touring’s upgrades to 19-inch wheels and leatherette-upholstered seats. Mazda6 Touring models also add Advanced Keyless Entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear HVAC vents, a 6-way power driver’s seat, Smart City Brake Support low-speed automatic braking, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers. In addition to the biggest update for 2017.5—the newly available leather seating surfaces—navigation and heated front seats are now standard for the 2017.5 model year.

Touring and touring premium

Available Mazda6 Touring packages include the BOSE/Moonroof/Satellite Radio Package and the Touring Premium Package, which comes in addition to the aforementioned package. The Touring Premium Package includes LED daytime running lights, self-leveling LED headlights, Adaptive Front-lighting system, an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, Homelink garage door opener, heated side mirrors and an auto-dimming driver’s side mirror. It also includes black or Parchment-colored leather seating surfaces and an 8-way power driver’s seat with adjustable lumbar support, replacing the black leatherette and 6-way power driver’s seat found in other Touring models.

On the top end of the spectrum, Mazda6 Grand Touring builds on the features in Mazda6 Touring and further includes a full-color Active Driving Display head-up unit, LED interior lamps, LED fog lights, an LED signature grille surround, driver’s memory seat, 6-way power passenger seat, alarm, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, dark-painted alloy wheels, rear lip spoiler, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Control and Smart Brake Support.

The GT Premium Package adds Mazda’s i-ELOOP regenerative braking technology, rear outboard heated seats, heated steering wheel, Nappa leather seating surfaces with contrast piping, bright-finish metallic switches and handles and a hand-stitched “chidori” steering wheel.

All 2017.5 Mazda6 models come equipped with a SKYACTIV-G 2.5-liter engine, paired to a 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed automatic transmission in Sport and Touring models. The 6-speed automatic transmission is standard in top-trim Mazda6 Grand Touring models.

A 7-inch MAZDA CONNECTTM infotainment interface that pairs Bluetooth phone and audio streaming, USB inputs, radio and diagnostic information into a single interface comes standard.

All of Mazda6’s features are complemented by a host of improvements introduced for 2017, including improved sound insulation, available Nappa leather seating surfaces, standard G-Vectoring Control vehicle dynamics enhancement technology and available Machine Gray Metallic paint. These highlight the Mazda’s designers and engineers efforts to provide the latest improvements and updates as soon as they become available, foregoing the traditional route of simply adding midcycle updates every few model years.