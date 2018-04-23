MAZDA’S SKYACTIV-X ENGINE GETS INNOVATION AWARD

Mazda Motor Corp. has been awarded the Gold at the Edison Awards for its breakthrough SKYACTIV-X compression-ignition engine. SKYACTIV-X, the world’s first commercially available compression-ignition engine, took top honors in the Engine Enhancements category, competing against other technologies in automotive, heavy transportation and aerospace industries, among others.

“We are humbled that Edison Awards steering committee and industry leaders selected Mazda’s SKYACTIV-X engine for a gold award,” said Masashi Otsuka, vice president for Research and Development, and Design, Mazda North American Operations.

“Mazda’s goal is to create a sustainable path forward, introducing cars and technologies that enrich people’s lives as well as society. This award means a great deal to the men and women who are building our future throughout Mazda Motor Corp.,” he said.

A part of Mazda’s forward-looking Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 plan, SKYACTIV-X implements Spark Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI) to seamlessly transition between compression ignition and spark ignition. Using a spark plug as a control mechanism, SKYACTIV-X is able to finely balance ignition timing and its air-to-fuel ratio, maximizing fuel-efficiency. The net result combines the efficiency and torque of a diesel with the high-revving drivability and lower CO2 emissions of a gasoline engine.

The benefits of greater torque and responsiveness allow Mazda’s engineers to more closely space gear ratios for quicker acceleration without impacting efficiency, complementing Mazda’s human-centric Jinba Ittai—“horse and rider as one”—driving dynamics. Mazda will introduce SKYACTIV-X in a production vehicle in 2019.

Originally established in 1987 by the American Marketing Association, but an independent organization since 2008, the Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world, and is among the most prestigious accolades honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design, and innovation.

Edison Awards is a program of Edison Universe. Its awards honor innovation, recognize achievement and celebrate success from organizations across the globe,

Edison Universe is focused on fostering innovation, celebrates natural curiosity, supports discovery, promotes the core skills and processes of innovation, and helps foster a deeper understanding of teamwork and experimentation. A few key objectives are promoting innovation concepts and curriculum in a variety of media; mentoring and encouraging students, and bridging students to industry.