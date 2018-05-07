MB meeting, GDP data in the spotlight

The stock market’s direction this week will be influenced by first quarter growth results and the outcome of a Monetary Board meeting scheduled this Thursday, analysts said.

“[I]t might already be a foregone conclusion that the BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) will hike rates,” Papa Securities Corp. trader Gio Perez said, pointing to last Friday’s announcement that April inflation had hit a fresh five-year high of 4.5 percent.

“We only hope that GDP results in turn do not disappoint,” Perez added.

IB Gimenez Securities, Inc. research head Joylin Telagen said trading could move “sideways” ahead of Thursday’s news.

Eagle Equities, Inc. research head Chris Mangun, however, expects further volatility.

“Investors are still worried about the different economic factors. Oil prices continue to rise which will push inflation higher. The Philippine peso has been another concern, he said.

With an over one-year low of 7,535.10 having been hit last Thursday, Mangun said the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) could test the 7,400 support level or even go to as low as 7,350.

The PSEi managed a 0.15 percent gain on Friday, adding 11.09 points to close at 7,546.19. The wider All Shares eked out a smaller 0.06 percent rise or 2.82 points to 4,605.30.

“We need to see an increase in volume for this market to start recovering,” Mangun said.

Online brokerage firm 2TradeAsia.com also advised investors to expect volatility with regard to first quarter earnings reports to be released this week.

Companies scheduled to detail their first quarter performance this week include conglomerates Ayala Corp., San Miguel Corp. and telecommunications giant PLDT, Inc.