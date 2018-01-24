MB okays new rules for thrift institutions

Non-stock savings and loan associations (NSSLAs) will have to establish know-your-member (KYM) guidelines under new rules approved by monetary authorities.

In a statement, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said its policy-making Monetary Board had approved guidelines on the establishment of identities and the eligibility of persons to become NSSLA members, and the determination of the propriety of NSSLA fund investments.

The KYM guidelines detail responsibilities of NSSLA boards and management in a bid to protect members by preventing the use of the associations by unscrupulous persons as a means to make profits or to take advantage of their nature and operations.

Members will also be protected by rules and regulations governing investments of unutilized or excess funds.

The investments, which must not exceed 10 percent of the associations’ total assets unless otherwise approved by the monetary authorities, must be safe, readily marketable, high grade and locally-issued.

“The new guidelines form part of the Bangko Sentral’s reform agenda to promote a more responsive regulatory environment for non-bank financial institutions under its jurisdiction,” the central bank said.