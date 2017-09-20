Mbala returns, tows La Salle to victory over Adamson

Ben Mbala powered defending champion De La Salle University to an 85-73 victory over Adamson University to share the lead with Ateneo de Manila University in Season 80 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Mbala missed the first two games of the season after representing Cameroon in FIBA AfroBasket but hardly missed a beat as he scored a season-high 32 points on top of 10 rebounds although he had eight turnovers in the game.

The Green Archers joined the Blue Eagles at the top with identical 3-0 win-loss card while the Soaring Falcons, who were led by 16 markers of Rob Manalang, dropped to 1-2.

BOX SCORES:

DLSU 85 – Mbala 32, Santillan 10, Tratter 9, Rivero P 8, Rivero R 6, Motalbo 5, Caracut 5, Go 3, Baltazar 3, Melecio 2, Gonzales 2,

ADAMSON 73 – Manalang 16, Sarr 12, Ahanmisi 10, Pingoy 9, Manganti 8, Bernardo 8, Hill 6, Ochea 3, Lojera 1, Espeleta 0, Camacho 0, Mustre 0, Zaldivar 0

QUARTER SCORES: 36-12, 55-33, 70-61, 85-73