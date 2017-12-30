MBC buys add’l stake in Elizalde Hotels for P240M

MANILA Broadcasting Company said on Friday that it had executed an agreement with affiliated company Elizalde Hotels and Resorts Inc. (EHRI) for the purchase of common shares in the latter worth P240 million.

The transaction raises MBC’s stake in EHRI to 80 percent.

“The acquisition aims to maximize MBC Stockholders’ returns by investing in the high growth industry of Hotel and Resort Business,” MBC said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The purchase involved 240,000 common shares and the price was determined based on the par value per share of EHRI.

“The closing of the transaction shall be subject to the completion of all customary closing conditions as stated in the agreement,” MBC said.

MBC now owns 440,000 shares of the 550,000 issued shares of EHRI.