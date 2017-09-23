McCain torpedoes Republican effort to repeal Obamacare

WASHINGTON, D.C.: US Senator John McCain announced Friday (Saturday in Manila) his opposition to the latest Republican attempt to replace Barack Obama’s signature health care law, likely dooming the repeal effort. It is the second time in two months that he has defied his party and President Donald Trump over efforts to replace the Affordable Care Act, often referred to as “Obamacare,” which has long been in Republicans’ sights. “I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal,” McCain said of the bill proposed by fellow Republican senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy, adding he believed health reform legislation needed to be a bipartisan effort. President Trump, speaking in Alabama late Friday, acknowledged the setback but vowed to fight on.

AFP