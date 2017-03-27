McLaren 720S: New heir to McLaren’s Super Series revealed

McLaren Automotive has revealed the figures for its new Super Series flagship, the 720S, which was leaked ahead before its official debut on the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

The name implies its stratospherical 720 horsepower output, 70 more horsepower than the 650S that it replaces, courtesy of McLaren’s 4.0 liter twin turbocharged V8, dubbed in-house as the M840T, and also produces 770Nm of torque to the rear wheels, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. According to McLaren, the engine components are 41 percent new from the 3.8 liter twin turbo V8 used in the 570S was based on.

It goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, the same time it goes from 62 mph to a full stop. Equally stratospherical is the way it goes from zero to 124 mph, at 7.8 seconds.Top speed is 212 mph, and it will clock at 10.3 seconds on the quarter mile.

The sheer performance of the engine is balanced with efficiency, as with previous McLarens since the 12C, delivering 10.7 litres per 100km combined fuel economy and 249g/km of emissions in the New European Driving Cycle.

The design elates more of function as with other McLarens before it, focusing on channelling air to create huge downforce. It has twice the aerodynamic efficiency than that of the 650S, in fact, most of the exterior parts has its own functions. The huge vents located around the headlights improve cooling and airflow. Small bonnet vents redirect air so the air doesn’t get caught on the gutter where the windshield wipers are. The doors have no radiator grilles, instead it has sculpted creases and lines to help channel air to the rear of the car.The rear wing is longer and more active than before, working in concert with the rear diffuser to produce gobs of rear downforce.

The car utilizes a carbon fiber chassis tub dubbed the Monocage II, borrowed and updated from the P1, with a wider entrance and slimmer pillars, and allows the roof to be part of the door for better egress and ingress. Carbon fiber is utilized everywhere to improve rigidity and reduce weight. The whole car weighs 1283 kilograms, 145kg lighter than the 650S, which was already lightweight in its class. Since the car has no roll bars, it relies on computers to help the car dynamically agile, such as Proactive Chassis Control, and power assisted electro hydraulic steering.

Gone is the static instrument cluster from previous models, instead, it has a TFT display which can change the display format according to the driver mode: Comfort, Sport or Track. The display can be folded down at a touch of a button, showing only info on a horizontal line, such as the rpm gauge. A new infotainment system allows to run multiple applications at once.

“Super Series is the core of the McLaren business and personifies the blend of extreme performance, crafted luxury and unparalleled driver involvement that is the McLaren heartland. This is the first time we have replaced a product family and the new 720S is absolutely true to McLaren’s pioneering spirit in being a revolutionary leap forwards, both for our brand and the supercar segment,”McLaren Chief Executive Officer Mike Flewitt said in a statement.

The 720S starts at US$284,975 without taxes, and deliveries will commence in May 2017.